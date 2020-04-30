Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s share price rose 19.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.43, approximately 2,447,959 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,300,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

