Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 5,042,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.