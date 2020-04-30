Zacks Investment Research Lowers COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) to Hold

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coloplast A/S develops and provides health care products and services. Its operating business segments consist of Chronic Care, Urology Care and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Urology Care segment offers urological products, including disposable products. The Wound and Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. Coloplast A/S is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLPBY. ValuEngine raised shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

CLPBY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,121. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

