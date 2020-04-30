Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to “Buy”

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

CRAWA stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 1,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

