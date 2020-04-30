Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.5-$976.3, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.14 million.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.50 EPS.
Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $15.31 on Thursday, hitting $229.66. 568,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
