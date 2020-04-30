Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.5-$976.3, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.14 million.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.50 EPS.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $15.31 on Thursday, hitting $229.66. 568,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.75.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

