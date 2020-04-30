Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,608. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

