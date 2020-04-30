ZMINE Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $85,009.26 and approximately $106.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00414002 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001093 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006296 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012421 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

