Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Zynex updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 1,497,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,124. The company has a market capitalization of $533.49 million, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.