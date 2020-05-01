$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

AVTR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 7,409,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

