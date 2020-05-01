$0.29 EPS Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.52. Meridian Bank posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

