-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,800. The company has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.08. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 192,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

