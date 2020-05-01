0x (ZRX) Hits Market Cap of $137.56 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, FCoin, Crex24 and Ethfinex. 0x has a total market cap of $137.56 million and $28.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02412424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00198108 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,985,067 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liqui, AirSwap, Gate.io, Koinex, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Bilaxy, Zebpay, OKEx, Gatecoin, BitBay, GOPAX, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Coinone, DigiFinex, Binance, C2CX, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Crex24, Iquant, Radar Relay, FCoin, Mercatox, DDEX, WazirX, ABCC, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Upbit, Poloniex, Independent Reserve, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

