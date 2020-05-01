1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.349-1.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

FLWS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 56,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

