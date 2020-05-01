1,009,865 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,009,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,066,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,945,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

