107,356 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,648. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

