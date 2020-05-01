10,970 Shares in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Acquired by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.44% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCEF. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

