13,073 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.11. 3,245,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

