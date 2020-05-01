15,221 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

WFC traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,380,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,909,781. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

