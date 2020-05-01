160,000 Shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Onconova Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 599,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 4,740,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,097,264. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

ONTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

