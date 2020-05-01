1,665 Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. IQIYI comprises about 0.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

IQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.24.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

