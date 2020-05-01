1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard B. Hurd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BCOW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.