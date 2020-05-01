2,295 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.91. 749,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,150. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

