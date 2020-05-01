$259.33 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $259.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. NuVasive reported sales of $274.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.79 million to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NuVasive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive by 22.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in NuVasive by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $58.43. 29,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,967. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

