2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWOU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.52. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

