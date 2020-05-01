2U’s (TWOU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

TWOU stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

