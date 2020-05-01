30,096 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after buying an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after buying an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,110,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. 4,570,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,181. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.