3,300 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $59,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. 1,447,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

