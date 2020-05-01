3,300 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $59,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DHR traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. 1,447,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.
In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
