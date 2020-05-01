33,696 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $110.89. 2,249,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

