3,525 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 7,174,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.