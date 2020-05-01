35,977 Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 6,057,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.