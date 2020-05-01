37,224 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,185,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,123,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,367,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,021,000 after buying an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,303,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,857. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.