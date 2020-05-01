3,980 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.73. 8,493,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

