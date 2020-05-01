3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.96. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.