3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

