3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $112,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.