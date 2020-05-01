474,716 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 474,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

