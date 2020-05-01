513,880 Shares in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 513,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,426,000. Ameren makes up about 7.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Ameren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,073. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.