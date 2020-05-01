56,065 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 134,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 435,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,252. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.