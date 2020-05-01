6,194 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

