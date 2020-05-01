$62.86 Million in Sales Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $62.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.18 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $58.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $266.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.72 million to $275.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $279.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NBEV. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NBEV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,580. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.13. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

