6,400 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after purchasing an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.82. 315,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,567. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

