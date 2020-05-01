6,520 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 5,023,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.