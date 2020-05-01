87,800 Shares in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 91,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,685. Energy Focus Inc has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

