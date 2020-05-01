934 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 934 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $21.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $611.18. 2,310,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.85. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $237.39 and a twelve month high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.74.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

