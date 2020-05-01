AAON (AAON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.28. 13,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.