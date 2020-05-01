Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,685,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $133,036,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 120,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.64. 4,390,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

