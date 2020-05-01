AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,653,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

