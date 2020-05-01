AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. 15,523,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

