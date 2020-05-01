Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.58. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 91,460 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $700.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 30,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,099.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

