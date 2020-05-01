ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABIOMED stock traded up $21.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,979. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.16. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

